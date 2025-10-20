Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles death of Yuri Aravin
22:55, 20 October 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family and friends of Yuri Aravin, a prominent cultural figure and holder of the Otan Order, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.
The Head of State noted Yuri Aravin's immense contribution to popularizing Kazakh folk and classical music.
In 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakhstani music scholar Yuri Aravin the Otan Order for his outstanding merits in the promulgation and development of the national culture and musical art.