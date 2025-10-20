EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condoles death of Yuri Aravin

    22:55, 20 October 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to the family and friends of Yuri Aravin, a prominent cultural figure and holder of the Otan Order, Kazinform News Agency has learned from Akorda.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

    The Head of State noted Yuri Aravin's immense contribution to popularizing Kazakh folk and classical music.

    In 2021, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Kazakhstani music scholar Yuri Aravin the Otan Order for his outstanding merits in the promulgation and development of the national culture and musical art.

