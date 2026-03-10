Kassym-Jomart Tokayev condemns missile attacks fired from Iran on UAE
21:15, 10 March 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan condemned the missile strikes and drone attacks launched from Iranian territory against the United Arab Emirates, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he considers such actions unacceptable, as they lead to a dangerous escalation of the armed conflict in the Middle East.
According to him, the use of diplomatic means is the only correct method for resolving all disputed international issues.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani nationals are urged to avoid all travel to the Middle East.