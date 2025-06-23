Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Egmont Group Chair Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the role the Egmont Group plays as a key international platform to enhance global financial security and effectively return assets.

The Head of State also confirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to further improving the national anti-money laundering system in line with international standards.

President Tokayev noted that the country adopted the Law and Order concept to ensure the rule of law and enhance public security.

Photo credit: Akorda

On her part, Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz hailed the reforms underway in Kazakhstan as “effective”.

