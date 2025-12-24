Kassym-Jomart Tokayev backs LRT network expansion, two-level road construction in Astana

At a meeting on capital Astana’s development, the Head of State called the LRT project ‘crucial,’ urging to complete its full rollout as soon as possible. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also voiced support for future plans to expand the LRT network to help ease traffic.

He noted that the Government needs to decide on the financing timely.

I also support the proposal to build a two-level road on Kabanbay batyr Avenue. Design documentation needs be prepared next year, and construction should begin in 2027. Additionally, the Government together with the city authority should continue the Tauelsizdik Avenue development project, said the Head of State.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted it is necessary to boost public transport's share in total passenger trips.

This year, the Comprehensive program for the development of transport system of Astana until 2035 was adopted. Completion of the measures set should be carried out in a timely manner, stated the Head of State.

The Kazakh President urged the need to address the current state of transport infrastructure, saying that numerous complaints about the poor quality of road surfaces are being received and that there are some challenges facing public transport operations.

During the meeting, the Head of State announced the capital is likely to build a new airport in a bid to increase its transport-transit capacity.

Recently, the meeting on formation of international air hubs, including within the capital’s airport, took place. However, Kazakhstan’s production of jet fuel is insufficient, which might hinder the development of air hubs, or I can say, it is starting to. The Government needs to take specific measures to increase jet fuel. It might be necessary to build a new oil refinery, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning.