Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning - President

"Creating the most comfortable conditions for citizens’ lives and work must be the top priority for akims at all levels. The capital has a special status and should serve as an example of modern urban plannign. In this regard, Astana has already achieved certain results, with a unified approach to shaping the urban environment. This was noted by heads of state during the global summits held here in the summer of this year. President Xi Jinping gave a positive assessment, saying that our city has significantly improved its appearance. This shows that even such major leaders of world powers pay attention to the state of our cities when visiting Kazakhstan. This must certainly be kept in mind," said the President.

He also pointed out positive changes in landscaping the city in the past two years:

According to him, 150 facades in the historic part of the city are planned to be renovated over the next five years, with street landscaping works to be carried out simultaneously.