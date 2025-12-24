Astana has a special status and should serve as example of modern urban planning - President
Addressing a meeting on the development of Astana city, President Tokayev said that priority attention should be given to the formation of a harmonious urban space, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
"Creating the most comfortable conditions for citizens’ lives and work must be the top priority for akims at all levels. The capital has a special status and should serve as an example of modern urban plannign. In this regard, Astana has already achieved certain results, with a unified approach to shaping the urban environment. This was noted by heads of state during the global summits held here in the summer of this year. President Xi Jinping gave a positive assessment, saying that our city has significantly improved its appearance. This shows that even such major leaders of world powers pay attention to the state of our cities when visiting Kazakhstan. This must certainly be kept in mind," said the President.
He also pointed out positive changes in landscaping the city in the past two years:
According to him, 150 facades in the historic part of the city are planned to be renovated over the next five years, with street landscaping works to be carried out simultaneously.
"Overall, in the past two years Astana has seen the emergence of many public spaces, green areas, and recreational areas, which is very good. Residents of the capital note these changes and give favorable assessments. But now we must focus on properly maintaining these facilities. This primarily depends on the citizens of Kazakhstan - both visitors to the capital and those who live here permanently. I appeal to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the police department: you must oversee this," Tokayev stressed.