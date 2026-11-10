Kazakh President calls for joining efforts to raise status and prestige of Kazakh language

Addressing those gathered, he highlighted the particular state, political and national significance of the native language.

The Head of State emphasized today’s event is of particular significance, as language has become an increasingly sensitive and important topic worldwide.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked congress participants for their constructive proposals and said all recommendations should be carefully reviewed and incorporated into future work. He also highlighted the historical role of the Qazaq Tili society, founded in 1989 at the initiative of prominent linguists Abduali Kaidar and Umirzak Aitbayev, and praised its ongoing efforts to promote the state language through various projects and initiatives.

Expressing gratitude to the organization’s members, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cited the words of renowned writer Abish Kekilbayev: Til mereiy–el mereyi (The prestige of a language is the prestige of a nation). He described language as a shared national value and one of humanity’s greatest achievements.

The President stressed that Kazakhstan should unite efforts and work consistently to enhance the authority and prestige of the native Kazakh language underlining that this is the main purpose and task of today’s gathering.

Earlier, The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with Rauan Kenzhekhanuly, Chairman of the International Qazaq Tili Society.

Rauan Kenzhekhanuly informed President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the International Qazaq Tili Society is focusing on three core priorities: improving Kazakh teaching methodologies, expanding Kazakh-language digital content, and integrating the language into emerging technologies.