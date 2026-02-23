Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards Barys Order to former head of presidential press service

The decision to award the Order of Barys, 3rd class, was taken to recognize Igor Romanov’s great contribution to the promotion of mass media and state formation.

Throughout many years, Romanov worked at central government agencies. In the 1990s, he was named a head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

