President Tokayev attends Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk

The President said that the Eurasian Economic Forum proved to be an important platform for a substantial dialogue on key issues of the integration association's activities.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that today, on the threshold of a new stage of its development, the Union rightfully occupies the position of one of the largest associations in Eurasia with a total economic potential of $2.6 trillion.

“Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached another record high of $98 billion, almost doubling year 2015 indicator. At the same time, for the second year in a row, growth rate of our countries’ aggregate GDP outpaced the global average. Today, our association continues to strengthen its international authority, turning into an increasingly important actor in the global economic system. We believe that further development of the EAEU should be based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and pragmatism, serving the interests of our states' economies. Integration alone does not bring the desired results, as it is the result of joint work to find mutually acceptable compromises," he pointed out.