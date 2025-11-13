Akorda publishes President’s weekly work schedule

On November 14, the Head of State will participate in the II Agribusiness Forum in Astana.

On November 14-15, at the invitation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan. The programme of the visit includes tête-à-tête talks of the heads of state and their participation in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

On November 16, the President of Kazakhstan is set to participate in the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, to be held in Tashkent.

On November 17-19, President of Estonia Alar Karis is expected to pay a state visit to Astana. High-level talks will be held in Akorda, during which the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed.