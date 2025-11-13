EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Akorda publishes President’s weekly work schedule

    12:18, 13 November 2025

    The press service of Akorda has released a schedule of events with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Akorda publishes President’s weekly work schedule
    Photo credit: Aigerim Amantayeva / Kazinform

    On November 14, the Head of State will participate in the II Agribusiness Forum in Astana.

    On November 14-15, at the invitation of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Uzbekistan. The programme of the visit includes tête-à-tête talks of the heads of state and their participation in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

    On November 16, the President of Kazakhstan is set to participate in the VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, to be held in Tashkent.

    On November 17-19, President of Estonia Alar Karis is expected to pay a state visit to Astana. High-level talks will be held in Akorda, during which the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation will be discussed.

    Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Estonia Central Asia Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All