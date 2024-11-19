President Tokayev lands in Hungary for state visit
23:07, 19 November 2024
Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán at the airport of Budapest, Akorda press service reports.
As part of the visit, President Tokayev is to hold talks with Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to discuss prospects for further development of strategic partnership between the countries in political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
The Kazakh leader is also to meet with captains of Hungarian business.