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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Complex for OTS Summit in Ankara

    13:29, 30 October 2026

    This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Complex for OTS Summit in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Presidential Complex Exhibition Center to participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reads a statement from Akorda.

    The heads of delegations participating in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States posed for a group photo.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Complex for OTS Summit in Ankara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported OTS leaders attended a concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers. 

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Akorda Presidential Residence Türkiye Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Turkic speaking states Politics
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