Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Presidential Complex for OTS Summit in Ankara
13:29, 30 October 2026
This has been announced by the press service of the Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at the Presidential Complex Exhibition Center to participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), reads a statement from Akorda.
The heads of delegations participating in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States posed for a group photo.
Earlier, Qazinform reported OTS leaders attended a concert featuring prominent Turkic world performers.