Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Meijiang Convention Center in Tianjin
16:40, 31 August 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived at the Meijiang Convention Center in China’s Tianjin to join a ceremonial reception for the heads of delegations of the SCO member states, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh President was welcomed by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.
The heads of delegations posed for a group photo at the Meijiang Convention Center.
As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Earlier, Kazinform News Agency presented an article reflecting on the main results of the previous SCO session in Astana.