Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Meijiang Convention Center in Tianjin

The Kazakh President was welcomed by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

The heads of delegations posed for a group photo at the Meijiang Convention Center.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

