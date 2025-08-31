EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Meijiang Convention Center in Tianjin

    16:40, 31 August 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived at the Meijiang Convention Center in China’s Tianjin to join a ceremonial reception for the heads of delegations of the SCO member states, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President was welcomed by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan.

    The heads of delegations posed for a group photo at the Meijiang Convention Center. 

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency presented an article reflecting on the main results of the previous SCO session in Astana. 

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence SCO SCO Summit China
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
