Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appreciates EDB’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy

The latter reported on the EDB’s current results and plans.

Last year, the Bank’s investments into Kazakhstan’s economy made 1.4 billion US dollars with the share of Kazakhstani projects in its portfolio reaching 60%.

Nikolai Podguzov noted that since the development of the 2022-2026 Country Strategy for Kazakhstan, the Bank implemented the investment plan ahead of schedule up to 3.8 billion US dollars. Projects worth over 4.5 billion US dollars for 2025 are under consideration. Over 1 billion US dollars will be invested in the modernization of infrastructure and energy facilities, development of renewable energy sources, transport and logistics, including reconstruction of roads of republican significance, industry and digital technologies.

The Head of State positively assessed the EDB’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s economy and confirmed readiness for further deepening of cooperation.

As stated previously, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) will finance the construction of four water reservoirs in Kazakhstan.