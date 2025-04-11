Islamic Development Bank to back construction of water reservoirs in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with Ali Muhammad Khan, Head of the IsDB Regional Hub Almaty (Officer-In -Charge), and UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawierniato to discuss the joint implementation of the climate-resilient sustainable water resources development project.

The project provides for the construction of four new and the reconstruction of four existing ones, the reconstruction and capital overhaul of 115 canals, including the Astana water reservoir replenishment project. The project will be developed in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, West Kazakhstan, Zhetsyu regions and Astana city.

Besides, the IsDB will allocate Kazakhstan a grant to study water and river basins throughout the country, assess introduction of early response system for the information and analytical center of water resources and technical facilities of Kazvodkhoz enterprise.