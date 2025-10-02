Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tamás Sulyok tour Alem.AI International Center

The innovative space is designed to advance modern technologies in Kazakhstan. Its core mission is to engage talented youth and support promising AI and IT projects, driving the digital economy to a new level. Alem.AI will attract specialists from Kazakhstan and abroad.

This flagship project will develop technologies in key sectors: science, manufacturing, creative industries, and public services. It will facilitate the creation of a national AI ecosystem by attracting investment, supporting startups, and stimulating research.

The center is projected to increase the export of Kazakhstani AI solutions to $5 billion by 2029, foster a new wave of technological and economic growth through AI development, and establish Astana as a leading AI technology hub in Central Asia.

It is noteworthy that the project aims to achieve ambitious annual targets: to attract approximately 10,000 talented individuals, train at least 1,000 specialists, launch around 100 startups, and carry out about 10 research projects.

The Center integrates several key components: a public space, the Tomorrow School of Artificial Intelligence, and the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. It also houses a startup campus, research laboratories, and an AI-driven Government zone dedicated to developing GovTech solutions.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tamás Sulyok held a briefing for media representatives.