Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm visited the Ethnoauyl exhibition dedicated to the cultural legacy of Kazakh people, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The high guests surveyed several themed areas featuring national history, traditional clothing, arts and crafts, traditions, musical instruments, painting and national games.
Another highlight General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm took part in the Tusaukeser (lit. 'cutting the fetters), a ritual organized when a child makes his first efforts to walk.
As reported before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda Palace.