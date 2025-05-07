Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana

The high guests surveyed several themed areas featuring national history, traditional clothing, arts and crafts, traditions, musical instruments, painting and national games.

Photo credit: Akorda

Another highlight General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm took part in the Tusaukeser (lit. 'cutting the fetters), a ritual organized when a child makes his first efforts to walk.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda Palace.