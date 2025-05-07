EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana

    16:00, 7 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and visiting General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm visited the Ethnoauyl exhibition dedicated to the cultural legacy of Kazakh people, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The high guests surveyed several themed areas featuring national history, traditional clothing, arts and crafts, traditions, musical instruments, painting and national games.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Another highlight General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Committee Tô Lâm took part in the Tusaukeser (lit. 'cutting the fetters), a ritual organized when a child makes his first efforts to walk.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Tô Lâm visit Ethnoauyl exhibition in Astana
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda Palace.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Vietnam Foreign policy Culture Astana Cultural Heritage
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
