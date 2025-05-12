EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visit Ethnouyal exhibition

    18:52, 12 May 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the Ethnoauyl exhibition featuring the centuries-long cultural heritage of Kazakh people in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visit Ethnouyal exhibition
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The guests surveyed vacuous themed areas showcasing traditional clothing, arts and crafts, rituals, musical instruments and national games.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visit Ethnouyal exhibition
    Photo credit: Akorda

    One of the highlights of the exhibition is the art of hunting and paintings that reflect deep historical roots and spiritual values of the Kazakh people.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visit Ethnouyal exhibition
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakhstan, UAE
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the Astana International Financial Center. 

