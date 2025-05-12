Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visit Ethnouyal exhibition
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the Ethnoauyl exhibition featuring the centuries-long cultural heritage of Kazakh people in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The guests surveyed vacuous themed areas showcasing traditional clothing, arts and crafts, rituals, musical instruments and national games.
One of the highlights of the exhibition is the art of hunting and paintings that reflect deep historical roots and spiritual values of the Kazakh people.
Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited the Astana International Financial Center.