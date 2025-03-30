Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked over phone

The parties reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between both states.

They stressed the importance of maintaining a high-level political dialogue to promote enhanced cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The leaders also discussed the schedule of upcoming multilateral events.

As earlier reported, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held informal talks in the city of Almaty.