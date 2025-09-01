2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin
09:00, 1 September 2025
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has officially opened at the Meijiang Conference Center in Tianjin, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
The leaders of the SCO member states gathered for a joint photograph before the start of the session of the Council of Heads of State.
On 31 August, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Meijiang Conference Center to attend an official reception in honor of the heads of delegations. He was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.
The SCO summit, along with the SCO Plus meeting, will run in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1, with President Tokayev taking part in both events.