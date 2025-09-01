EN
    2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin

    09:00, 1 September 2025

    The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit has officially opened at the Meijiang Conference Center in Tianjin, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.

    2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The leaders of the SCO member states gathered for a joint photograph before the start of the session of the Council of Heads of State.

    2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On 31 August, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Meijiang Conference Center to attend an official reception in honor of the heads of delegations. He was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

    2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The SCO summit, along with the SCO Plus meeting, will run in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1, with President Tokayev taking part in both events.

