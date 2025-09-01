2025 SCO summit kicks off in Tianjin

The leaders of the SCO member states gathered for a joint photograph before the start of the session of the Council of Heads of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

On 31 August, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived at the Meijiang Conference Center to attend an official reception in honor of the heads of delegations. He was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The SCO summit, along with the SCO Plus meeting, will run in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1, with President Tokayev taking part in both events.