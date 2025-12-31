Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses EAEU leaders as Kazakhstan assumes chairmanship

He said that from January 1, 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan will chair the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union.

He noted that the past year marked the anniversary of the EAEU, as the union entered its second decade of development. Despite recent global challenges, member states have continued to demonstrate positive economic dynamics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the common task for the coming period is to strengthen integration efficiency, enhance the EAEU's potential, and increase its relevance.

Beginning in 2026, the EAEU will implement the Declaration on the Further Development of Economic Processes until 2030 and the Eurasian Economic Path until 2045, a strategic document to which Kazakhstan intends to give priority attention.

During its chairmanship, Kazakhstan proposes to focus on several key directions to advance the EAEU’s goals.

1. Artificial intelligence as a new tool for economic integration

“According to analysts, global investments in the development of artificial intelligence in recent years have exceeded one trillion dollars, and the contribution of AI to the global economy in the coming decades may hit ten trillion dollars,” the President notes.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan had set itself the strategic goal of becoming a fully digital country. Government initiatives - the Alem.ai Center in Astana and the pilot CryptoCity zone in Alatau - demonstrate the country’s readiness to actively develop the digital ecosystem.

The President highlighted that Kazakhstan is open to the exchange of knowledge and experience with EAEU partners in the field of artificial intelligence, digital regulation, and economic transformation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum, scheduled for 2026 in Astana, to sign a Joint Statement on the responsible development of artificial intelligence within the EAEU.

"This document is called to define a new vector of cooperation in the sphere of digital transformation of our economies," he noted.

2. EAEU – geopolitical bridge between East and West, North and South

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) acts as a geopolitical bridge connecting East and West, North and South. major transit routes are running through the member countries’ territories. He urged collaborative efforts to turn the union into a leading logistics hub across the continent.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined urgent measures needed to achieve this goal, including upgrading transport, logistics, and customs infrastructure, developing international transport corridors and multimodal shipping, strengthening cooperation between major logistics companies of the EAEU and third countries.

He stressed that the introduction of intelligent systems and big data would enable “seamless logistics,” ensuring cargo moves quickly across member states without unnecessary delays or bureaucracy.

Kazakhstan is already advancing in this direction through the Smart Cargo pilot project, which digitizes documentation and allows integration with partner systems across the EAEU.

The Head of State proposed to develop an integrated AI-based cargo management system within the union. Such a platform, he noted, would reduce delivery times and financial costs, while enhancing the competitiveness of Eurasian transport corridors.

3. Technological breakthrough: Digitalization of industry and agro-industrial complex

The President underscored that industry and the agro-industrial complex are the economic foundation of the EAEU member states. He noted that the common task is to expand and deepen cooperation for the production of goods that are competitive at the global level.

It was highlighted that the mechanisms had already been established within the EAEU to finance cooperative projects both in industry and in the agro-industrial complex, and that resources should be directed toward breakthrough innovative projects.

The President underlined the importance of ensuring that every enterprise and farm be motivated to use digital solutions and artificial intelligence. To achieve this, he noted, it is necessary to create demonstration centers, foster startups in the field of automation, and set up competence centers.

He stressed that the Eurasian Economic Commission should provide active support for these breakthrough initiatives.

4. Barrier-free trade as an unconditional principle of the EAEU’s work

In his message, the President emphasized the need to eradicate the practice of creating administrative barriers was underlined.

“All artificial restrictions blocking trade and the development of certain sectors, as well as bans on the movement of citizens and queues of freight transport at borders, should become a thing of the past,” he noted.

It was stressed that customs regulation and other forms of state control - including transport, sanitary, veterinary, and phytosanitary measures - must not be used as tools of pressure on the governments of EAEU member states.

The President pointed out that many documents had already been adopted within the EAEU providing for the creation of a barrier‑free environment.

“It is important to strictly observe the commitments undertaken and to prevent violations. It is the responsibility of the Eurasian Economic Commission,” he stressed.

“To promptly identify potential barriers, we also propose that artificial intelligence technologies be connected to the monitoring of legislative initiatives of member states,” he added.

5. New trade geography: Global dialogue

“EAEU should further boost its economic cooperation with foreign partners,” the Kazakh President noted.

He reminded of signing free trade agreements with Mongolia and Indonesia, and the Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE in 2025.

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it is advisable, in the future, to expand the EAEU’s relations with the countries of the Global South, the Arab world, Southeast Asia, and Africa, as well as with the relevant regional organizations.

Earlier, at the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Saint Petersburg, the President of Kazakhstan announced that the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council would be held on May 28-29 in Astana.