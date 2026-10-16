KASE foreign exchange trading surges 50% YoY in Jan-Sept 2026

According to KASE's press service, the growth amounted to 17.1 trillion tenge in nominal value. Average daily foreign exchange trading volume reached 279.6 billion tenge. In Q1 2026 alone, trading totaled 19.6 trillion tenge, increasing 13% quarter-on-quarter.

The US dollar-tenge pair remained the most traded, accounting for 75.8% of volume. Over the nine months, USD/KZT trading volume surged by 73.2%.

By the end of September, the weighted average exchange rate stood at 440.49 tenge per dollar. During the period, the exchange rate fluctuated between 438.25 and 515.50 tenge per dollar.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's National Bank revised inflation forecasts for the coming years.