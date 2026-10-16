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    KASE foreign exchange trading surges 50% YoY in Jan-Sept 2026

    14:44, 16 October 2026

    Foreign exchange trading volume on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) jumped 50.1% year-on-year to 51.2 trillion tenge in the first nine months of 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    KASE foreign exchange trading surges 50% YoY in Jan-Sept 2026
    Collage: Qazinform / Freepik / Pixabay

    According to KASE's press service, the growth amounted to 17.1 trillion tenge in nominal value. Average daily foreign exchange trading volume reached 279.6 billion tenge. In Q1 2026 alone, trading totaled 19.6 trillion tenge, increasing 13% quarter-on-quarter.

    The US dollar-tenge pair remained the most traded, accounting for 75.8% of volume. Over the nine months, USD/KZT trading volume surged by 73.2%.

    By the end of September, the weighted average exchange rate stood at 440.49 tenge per dollar. During the period, the exchange rate fluctuated between 438.25 and 515.50 tenge per dollar.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's National Bank revised inflation forecasts for the coming years.

    Kazakhstan KASE Currency Exchange Rates Economy Tenge Trade
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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