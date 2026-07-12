Karin shares his view on candidates for Qurultay elections

Karin shared his thoughts on the Adilet Party's congress, noting that he also took part in the event and was included in the party list.

"It is a great honor for me and, at the same time, a huge responsibility. The Adilet Party is entering the upcoming elections with the largest list of candidates who support the President's reform course and are ready to continue implementing it. Among the seven political parties participating in the elections, Adilet has put forward the most candidates — 186 people," Erlan Karin said on his social media page.

He highlighted a notable feature of the current list of Qurultay candidates — the number of women and young people. The party list includes 71 women and 15 candidates from the Presidential Youth Talent Pool. Additionally, the list represents all regions of the country and various professional fields.

"A critical point for me is also the fact that the list includes 31 former members of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress). They are all well-known and respected figures in society. For five years, we worked together as part of this consultative and advisory body. It is a great honor for me to be on the same team with such colleagues. As you may have noticed, the participation of women and young people in the country's political life is growing noticeably. New faces and new names are emerging. All of this fully aligns with the course of political modernization underway in Kazakhstan," Karin concluded.

As written earlier, OSCE/ODIHR observers had begun monitoring preparations for the Qurultay elections.