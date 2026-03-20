Karin says Taza Qazastan project upholds principles of new Constitution

Speaking at the meeting, Karin said the celebration of the Tazaru Day as part of Nauryznama injects renewed impetus to accelerate the nationwide project Taza Qazaqstan.

The State Counselor stressed that the values of Taza Qazaqstan correspond to the provisions of the new Constitution.

Paragraph 1 of Article 3 of the Constitution states that one of the fundamental principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan’s activities is the promotion of the idea of responsible, constructive patriotism, Karin said, noting that Taza Qazaqstan can serve as an ideological platform for the practical implementation of this constitutional principle.

Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin gave tasks on further engaging the public, primarily volunteer and youth organizations, as well as ensuring broad informational coverage of the actions and events carried out as part of the implementation of the Taza Qazaqstan project.

As it was reported, on March 15, Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution. According to the Central Referendum Commission, 7,954,667 citizens voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.