Karin says over 100 presidential acts amended to align with Kazakhstan's updated Constitution

The Head of State signed a decree today introducing amendments and additions to some acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and recognizing some acts of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as invalid, the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration noted.

Karin highlighted that this is the first such decree since the implementation of the new Constitution. As Tokayev stated, this day represents a major overhaul of the political landscape and a transformation of key institutions of the state and civil society, he added.

The decree provides for amendments to more than 100 presidential regulatory acts to align with the provisions of the Basic Law. Thus, the president continues to set a rapid pace for the practical implementation of the constitutional reform of 2026, said Karin.

On a substantive level, several updates are merely terminological, incorporating new constitutional terms like Qurultay, national referendum, and tenge, and others. More significantly, there are vital conceptual amendments that reflect the new constitutional logic of state development

Particular emphasis is placed on the revised decree on approving the basic principles, values, and directions of the internal policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan from November 5, 2025. The amended text recognizes the enactment of the new Constitution as a defining historic moment. It signifies the shift toward a more agile state-political framework and establishes a robust groundwork for a renewed civic ethic.

In this regard, domestic policy plays a crucial role in Kazakhstan's systemic modernization. Its primary mission is to uphold and enact constitutional values and principles. As highlighted by the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, the future operations of state bodies, promotion of public dialogue and formation of a constructive and responsible behavioral culture will all be centered around these core values.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree on setting elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan on August 23, 2026.