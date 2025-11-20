Head of State orders to examine all proposals on parliamentary reform

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Erlan Karin, State Counselor – head of the working group on parliamentary reform, where he was briefed about the interim outcomes of the activity of the working group on parliamentary reform.

State Counselor Karin informed that since the launch of the parliamentary reform section on the state platform e-Otinish and Egov service, around 300 proposals from citizens and public figures have been received.

Additionally, six political parties, including Amanat, Auyl, Akzhol, Respublica, the People’s Party, and the Nationwide Social Democratic Party sent their proposals, specifying potential mechanisms for functioning of a unicameral parliament and powers of parliamentary parties.

Members of the working group on parliamentary reform also made their recommendations.

Currently, all the proposals submitted are being analyzed and summarized. The working group is set to held the second meeting in early December to discuss in detail proposals on sperate directions.

The Head of State reiterated the importance of the upcoming parliamentary reform, set to become a new stage of political transformations in the country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered examine all the initiatives received, and make specific recommendations on a parliamentary system modernization.

