Karin presents Gold Star medal and Otan Order to relatives of legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award the country’s highest title, Halyq Qaharmany (People's Hero), to legendary military commander Bauyrzhan Momyshuly. The came during the President’s working visit to Zhambyl region last December.

In Almaty, State Counselor Karin presented the Gold Star medal and the Order of Otan on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to relatives of People's Hero of Kazakhstan Baurzhan Momyshuly – Zeinep Akhmetova and Yerzhan Momyshuly.

Our people always looked up to Baurzhan Momyshuly as a batyr and honor him as a hero. The decision by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev became a reflection of sincere respect and people’s love for him. Most importantly, long-awaited historical justice has been restored, said the State Counselor.

Karin also stated that the life of Baurzhan Momyshuly, who became a symbol of indomitable spirit, honor, and courage, serves as an example and moral compass for the growing generation