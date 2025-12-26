Karin highlights unacceptability of formalism in military-patriotic education

During the meeting, Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Science and Higher Education Minister Sayassat Nurbek, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Yevgeniy Kochetov delivered reports on the work done.

Special focus was placed to the efficient implementation of the directives from the Head of State in the area of military-patriotic education.

In his remarks, State Counselor Karin noted Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting on military order and conduct in the Armed Forces, other forces, and military formations in early December. Following the meeting, the State Counselor gave a number of tasks, including those aimed at upholding legality and public order, and enhancing military education.

In this context, Karin identified priority steps in the military-patriotic education areas, including integration of national values into military-patriotic education; modernization of forms and methods of working with conscripted youth; establishment of effective communication channels between the Defense Ministry and the public; development of a unified action plan for central and local executive bodies; efficient interaction with veterans’ organizations; capacity-building of military educational institutions; substantive and structural organization of the Aibyn military-patriotic gathering in 2026.

In conclusion, State Counselor Karin gave specific instructions to the government agencies concerned, highlighting the need for a responsible approach from all relevant government agencies and unacceptability of formalism in implementing the set tasks.

