Karin highlights importance of draft new Constitution

In his speech, the State Counselor noted that the presidential order establishes and systemizes the key goals, tasks, and directions of domestic policy at the state level. According to Karin, the document is aimed at coordinating governmental agencies’ activities in the field of domestic policy, as well as gives the society a better understanding of the ideals behind the state policy being pursued.

Speaking about the significance of the draft new Constitution, the State Counselor said that for the first time, the preamble and the opening articles of the country’s Basic Law explicitly enshrine the fundamental foundations of the country’s statehood - Independence and Sovereignty - as well as the core principles governing the activities of the state.

So, it is both a body of fundamental legal norms and a document reflecting the basic goals and guiding principles of our society. The ideological and value-based significance of the draft Basic Law lies in the fact that, if adopted through a referendum, the new Constitution will become a platform for a qualitatively new level of social consolidation, said Karin.

The meeting reviewed issues related to the implementation of the Kazakh president’s initiatives announced at the fifth meeting of the National Qurultay in Kyzylorda, as well as key areas of work aimed at strengthening interethnic and interfaith harmony, enhancing cooperation with public associations and experts, as well as advancing cultural and humanitarian policy, information policy, family policy, and youth policy.

Following the meeting, specific tasks were set to the relevant government agencies regarding the practical implementation of the key priorities in the field of domestic policy.

