Karaozen River levels rise in W Kazakhstan

According to Tlegen Shapanov, director of the West Kazakhstan branch of Kazhydromet, the water level in the Karaozen River reached 632 cm in the village of Zhalpaktal in the Kaztal district (+25 cm, with the danger level at 820 cm). In the village of Koyandy, it stands at 515 cm (+27 cm, danger level — 1,700 cm).

Water levels in the Saryozen River, which flows through the Kaztal district, remain low. In the village of Koshankol, the level rose by just 1 cm to 407 cm (danger level — 1,300 cm).

Water levels in the transboundary Zhaiyk River reached 501 cm in Orenburg (+32 cm, danger level — 930 cm), while in the settlement of Ilek they stood at 419 cm (+22 cm, danger level — 890 cm).

The Zhaiyk River continues to overflow in the West Kazakhstan region. In Oral, the level stands at 315 cm (+42 cm, danger level — 850 cm), and at 455 cm in the village of Mergen in the Akzhaik district.

Water levels in the Shagan River reached 928 cm in the village of Chuvashinskoye in the Baiterek district (+8 cm, danger level — 1,300 cm), and 446 cm in Michurino (+2 cm, danger level — 1,100 cm).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported a rise in water levels in the Sharlyk River in the North Kazakhstan region.