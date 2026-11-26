The facility is equipped with the necessary veterinary equipment, while a dedicated livestock enclosure has been built nearby, allowing veterinary procedures to be performed on-site and improving working conditions for specialists.

According to Serik Zhaparov, head of the veterinary facility, the new infrastructure has significantly simplified the provision of veterinary services to local farms.

"We used to visit each household to perform veterinary procedures. Now, residents can bring their livestock directly to the veterinary facility, which has everything needed to carry out these procedures. This saves time and allows us to serve more farms. We have a well-equipped facility and a dedicated livestock enclosure," he said.

By the end of the year, another 10 such facilities are set to open in the Nura district. Plans for 2027 include the construction of 70 additional modular veterinary facilities, 28 livestock burial sites, and five veterinary stations across the region.

The infrastructure upgrade is part of the Ministry of Agriculture's broader efforts to modernize the sector under the Comprehensive Veterinary Development Plan for 2026–2030. The plan focuses on eight key areas, including animal disease prevention and control, the development of laboratory diagnostics, digitalization, workforce development, and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

A total of 66.2 billion tenge has been allocated to upgrade veterinary infrastructure and equipment in 2026–2027, with plans to build or acquire 2,399 veterinary facilities across the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported beef and lamb exports rose as Kazakhstan expanded the livestock sector.