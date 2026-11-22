The minister also noted that lamb exports reached 30,000 tons during the reporting period.

According to Saparov, the government has developed a Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030. The strategy aims to increase the production of all types of meat from 1.2 million tons to 1.8 million tons, while milk production in agricultural enterprises is expected to grow from 1.4 million tons to 2.1 million tons.

The minister said Kazakhstan has clear productivity targets. Currently, there are 64 calves per 100 cows. It is planned to raise the average daily weight gain of cattle from 600-800 grams to 1.5-1.8 kilograms, while the annual productivity of modern dairy farms should reach 10,000 liters of milk per cow.

As part of the program to replicate the successful experience of North Kazakhstan, the government has financed 102 dairy farm projects since 2023. Of these, 71 facilities have already been put into operation.

To note, Kazakhstan to launch meat cluster worth USD 111.1 mln.