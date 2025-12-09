Karaganda region reports 111,000 ARVI cases

Laboratories confirmed circulation of seasonal flu strains, with A (H3N2) being the predominant type.

111,086 ARVI cases were recorded between October 1 and 8, with 59% accounting for children under 14. 76% of children were not vaccinated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the influenza strains A (H1N1), A (H3N2), and B remain relevant this season, all of which are included in the current flu vaccine.

As of today, 176,014 locals have been vaccinated.

The epidemiological situation is also affecting schools. As of December 8, infection rates exceeding the threshold by more than 30% were recorded in 23 schools and 63 classes, with 899 students moved to online learning.

Doctors urge people to avoid crowded places, limit contact with people showing cold symptoms, wash hands regularly and use disinfectants, eat foods rich in vitamin C and seek medical help at the first signs of illness and avoid self-treatment.

