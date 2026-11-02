Karaganda region is deservedly a land of working people — Tokayev
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with employees and trade union members of Qarmet JSC during a working trip to Temirtau, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Starting his speech, the Head of State highlighted the region's steady economic growth.
"The Karaganda region is deservedly considered a land of working people. The dynamic development of the region's economy is encouraging. The significant growth in non-resource exports is particularly noteworthy.
Heavy industry enterprises produced goods totaling 4.2 trillion tenge. This is undoubtedly an impressive result. Positive momentum is also sustained countrywide. By the year-end, Kazakhstan's GDP will reach $398 billion. It is the highest figure in Central Asia. In the national economy, the share of the manufacturing sector has exceeded 14%. All these achievements are the result of hard work and large-scale constructive efforts by the people of Kazakhstan. In this regard, I would like to highlight the Qarmet enterprise's significant contribution to the region's socio-economic development.
The Karaganda plant is the flagship of domestic metallurgy and the economic backbone of the entire region. This major enterprise plays a vital role in strengthening the country's industrial potential," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
Earlier, President Tokayev visited the construction site of a new long product rolling complex at Metallurgical Plant Qarmet.