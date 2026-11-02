Karaganda region is deservedly a land of working people — Tokayev

"The Karaganda region is deservedly considered a land of working people. The dynamic development of the region's economy is encouraging. The significant growth in non-resource exports is particularly noteworthy.

Heavy industry enterprises produced goods totaling 4.2 trillion tenge. This is undoubtedly an impressive result. Positive momentum is also sustained countrywide. By the year-end, Kazakhstan's GDP will reach $398 billion. It is the highest figure in Central Asia. In the national economy, the share of the manufacturing sector has exceeded 14%. All these achievements are the result of hard work and large-scale constructive efforts by the people of Kazakhstan. In this regard, I would like to highlight the Qarmet enterprise's significant contribution to the region's socio-economic development.

The Karaganda plant is the flagship of domestic metallurgy and the economic backbone of the entire region. This major enterprise plays a vital role in strengthening the country's industrial potential," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.