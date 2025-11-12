Karaganda region completes major utility and boiler plant upgrades

The region is working to ensure access to high-quality drinking water for its communities. This year, over 4,000 residents across 61 villages were connected to clean water.

“Currently, 98.7% of the region’s population has access to water—99.4% in cities and 97.9% in villages. We aim to provide full access to water for all residents by the end of the year,” the akim said.

In addition, over 148 kilometers of water supply networks and 44 kilometers of sewage systems are being repaired or newly constructed, 22 kilometers of heating networks have been replaced, and three boiler plants have been modernized.

The region is also prioritizing the connection of residents to the central gas supply.

“Gas distribution networks have already been extended to 9,500 homes in Karaganda, Temirtau, and Shakhtinsk. So far, 5,771 homes are connected, and by the end of the year, an additional 3,000 homes will be brought online,” Yermangabet Bulekpayev noted.

He reminded that assistance is provided for socially vulnerable groups to connect to gas, while other residents can use interest-free loans through the housing and utilities modernization center.

Bulekpayev also noted that 637 kilometers of roads have been repaired in the region, half of them within cities and districts, and work on the Karaganda–Karkaraly highway has now been fully completed.

As reported earlier, an industrial output in the Karaganda region has reached 4 trillion tenge.