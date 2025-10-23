EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets

    11:02, 23 October 2025

    Karaganda region continues to develop social infrastructure under the President’s tasks, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

    Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets
    Photo credit: gov.kz
    Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    51 healthcare facilities, including rural health posts, outpatient clinics and medical aid posts, were built in seven districts of the region using 5.9 billion tenge allocated from the special state fund.

    Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    The main goal of the project is to improve rural access to medical assistance.

    Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    10 medical facilities were commissioned in Nura, 13 in Bukhar Zhyrau, nine in Aktogai, eight in Abai, five in Osakarovka, four in Karkaraly and two in Shetskiy districts through recovered assets.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan modernizes 596 rural healthcare facilities.

    Healthcare Construction Regions Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All