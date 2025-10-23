Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets

Photo credit: gov.kz

51 healthcare facilities, including rural health posts, outpatient clinics and medical aid posts, were built in seven districts of the region using 5.9 billion tenge allocated from the special state fund.

The main goal of the project is to improve rural access to medical assistance.

10 medical facilities were commissioned in Nura, 13 in Bukhar Zhyrau, nine in Aktogai, eight in Abai, five in Osakarovka, four in Karkaraly and two in Shetskiy districts through recovered assets.

