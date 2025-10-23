Karaganda region built 51 healthcare facilities using recovered assets
11:02, 23 October 2025
Karaganda region continues to develop social infrastructure under the President’s tasks, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
51 healthcare facilities, including rural health posts, outpatient clinics and medical aid posts, were built in seven districts of the region using 5.9 billion tenge allocated from the special state fund.
The main goal of the project is to improve rural access to medical assistance.
10 medical facilities were commissioned in Nura, 13 in Bukhar Zhyrau, nine in Aktogai, eight in Abai, five in Osakarovka, four in Karkaraly and two in Shetskiy districts through recovered assets.
As reported earlier, Kazakhstan modernizes 596 rural healthcare facilities.