Kazakhstan modernizes 596 rural healthcare facilities

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the project envisions construction of 655 primary healthcare facilities – medical stations, medical and obstetric centres and outpatient clinics.

To date 596 facilities have been completed countrywide, 387 of which replaced dilapidated ones. 209 were opened in the rural settlements, that previously lacked medical infrastructure was.

The remaining 59 facilities are set to be commissioned by the end of the year, a statement from the Ministry of Healthcare reads.

The project also includes the modernization of 32 central district hospitals and training of more than 1,100 medical workers for rural areas.

The Ministry says that the project is being implemented in line with the President’s directive and encompasses three key areas: providing rural communities with primary health care (PHC) organizations; timely provision of emergency assistance to rural residents and strengthening human resources capacity of rural healthcare facilities.

