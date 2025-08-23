Karaganda gears up for upcoming heating season

The city akimat reports that 75% of more than 2,500 apartment buildings are ready for colder seasons. Special focus is on “heavy” buildings that require major heating system repairs—115 remain, with work expected to be completed by September 15. Maintenance work has also been carried out in 164 buildings, while 152 end-of-line buildings with dead-end heating systems remain under close monitoring.

“Residential and social facilities are monitored on a weekly basis. Our goal is to ensure they are fully ready for winter,” said akim (mayor) of Karaganda, Meiram Kozhukhov.

Connecting the Shakhterskoye village to the centralized heating system remains a priority, with plans to ensure all designated buildings receive heat before the end of the year.

Additionally, 20 km of water supply and 3 km of sewage networks are under repair. Modernization projects are being implemented under the “Tariff for Investment” program and with budget funding. This has already reduced wear and tear on water networks to 59% and sewage networks to 82%.

At the same time, overhead and cable power lines, substations, and distribution points are being upgraded. The work is being carried out by Karaganda Zharyk and Karaganda Energosalasy. All works are on schedule and are expected to be completed before the heating season begins.

