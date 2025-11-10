Karaganda archaeologists discover rare Saka warrior tomb

The burial was uncovered this summer by archaeologists from the Karaganda Regional History Museum during excavations at the Karabie burial site in the Aktogay district. Kurgan No. 1 proved to be completely untouched, a rare find among Saka monuments.

“After removing the covering slabs, we saw a skeleton in correct anatomical order. In his right hand was an akinak. We haven’t had such findings in many years,” said Dauren Zhussupov, Head of the Archaeology Department at the regional museum.

Dating back to the 7th-6th centuries BC, the burial features a solid-cast double-edged bronze akinak about 30 cm long. The weapon is decorated with figures of steppe birds of prey.

“This type of akinak, with such design, has not yet been found elsewhere in Kazakhstan. It reflects the high level of metallurgy and artistic taste of the Saka age,” noted archaeologist Arman Beissenov.

Alongside the sword, archaeologists found five metal arrowheads and a gold earring — an ornament highlighting the warrior’s high status. The style of these artifacts is reminiscent of items discovered with the Golden Man from the Taldy-2 burial site.

The artifacts will undergo metallographic, radiocarbon, and anthropological analyses. Results are expected next winter.

The excavation was supported by the Karaganda Akimat and the Karaganda Regional Department of Culture, Archives, and Documentation.

