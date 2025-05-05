EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry

    10:06, 5 May 2025

    For the second year in a row, the Kapshagai reservoir in Almaty region is 100% full. It has collected 18.5 billion cubic meters of water, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.

    Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Water Ministry

    A year ago, it reached its full capacity of 100% full for the first time in the past 10 years. Its water will provide Akdala and Shengeldy woods in Almaty region with irrigation water.

    Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Water Ministry

    Since the beginning of the year Lake Balkhash has received 3.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Kapshagai reservoir, compared to 2.9 billion sent last year. The water level in Lake Balkhash grew by 2 billion cubic meters from 341.52 meters to 341.64 meters.

    Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Water Ministry

     

    Lake Balkhash Rivers and Lakes Water resources Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Ecology Environment
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All