Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry

A year ago, it reached its full capacity of 100% full for the first time in the past 10 years. Its water will provide Akdala and Shengeldy woods in Almaty region with irrigation water.

Photo credit: Kazakh Water Ministry

Since the beginning of the year Lake Balkhash has received 3.8 billion cubic meters of water from the Kapshagai reservoir, compared to 2.9 billion sent last year. The water level in Lake Balkhash grew by 2 billion cubic meters from 341.52 meters to 341.64 meters.