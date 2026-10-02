Kanye West’s Russia stadium concerts officially called off

Ye had been due to perform at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11. Ticket holders will be able to apply for refunds starting October 12, with details of the process to be announced later.

The organizer said the concerts could not proceed on the scheduled dates and would issue a further statement on the project and its future plans.

The cancellation follows weeks of uncertainty over whether the concerts had been formally approved by the stadium. Gazprom Arena said in August that it had not signed a rental agreement with Say Agency and therefore could not host the performances.

Say Agency disputed the statement, saying it had announced the concerts after receiving an official letter approved by the stadium. The organizer acknowledged that the final rental agreement had not been signed but said it was working to resolve the issue.

Say Agency initially said the concerts had not been canceled and that preparations were continuing before confirming Wednesday that they could not go ahead.

The planned concerts had also drawn criticism over Ye’s history of antisemitic statements, praise for Adolf Hitler and use of Nazi imagery. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the proposal to host the performances, calling Ye’s glorification of Hitler and use of swastikas unacceptable.

Ye apologized for his past conduct in a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement in January, expressing regret over his antisemitic statements and use of swastika imagery. He said his actions were not excused by a mental health crisis and pledged to pursue treatment and meaningful change.

The rapper has faced bans and concert cancellations in several European countries over his remarks and actions. Planned appearances in Britain, Poland, Italy and France were among those canceled or blocked.

Ye has not publicly commented on the cancellation of the St. Petersburg concerts.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kanye West delivered a high-energy show in Almaty in August.