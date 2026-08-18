Kanye West to perform in Russia's St. Petersburg in October

"October 10-11, 2026. Kanye West. Ye. Gazprom Arena (St. Petersburg - TASS)," the agency said.

According to the venue’s Telegram channel, West will perform in St. Petersburg as part of his world tour. His musical collaborator and curator Andre Troutman will also travel to Russia with him.

West has visited Russia several times but has never performed a solo concert in the country. In June 2024, he visited Moscow on a private trip.

Kanye West, who has officially gone by the name Ye since 2021, is an American rapper, producer and songwriter. He was born on June 8, 1977, in Atlanta. He initially rose to prominence as a music producer, working with artists including Jay-Z, while releasing his own debut album, The College Dropout, in 2004. West has released several commercially successful albums, including Late Registration, Graduation, 808s & Heartbreak, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. He has won 24 Grammy Awards.

Earlier, it was reported that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, gave a high-energy show on Saturday in Almaty.