Kanye West publishes apology letter over antisemitic remarks

The letter was published as a full-page paid advertisement in The Wall Street Journal, in which the artist detailed his mental health struggles, attributing his behavior to bipolar disorder type I and the long-term effects of a car accident that occurred 25 years ago.

According to West, the car accident caused an injury to the frontal lobe of his brain, but at the time medical attention focused only on visible physical damage. A comprehensive diagnosis was conducted only in 2023, resulting in a delayed identification of the condition.

“When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting. You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely,” he wrote.

West admitted that during this period he said and did things he deeply regrets, including the use of Nazi symbolism and the distribution of merchandise featuring it.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people,” West noted.

West separately addressed the Black community, which he said had supported him throughout his career.

“The Black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us,” the letter reads.

The artist said that in early 2025 he experienced a four-month-long manic episode marked by psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior, which he said destroyed his life. He acknowledged that during this period there were moments when he no longer wanted to live and noted that reaching “rock bottom” ultimately led him to seek professional help, encouraged by his wife.

West also described finding support through online forums, including Reddit, where he read accounts of people experiencing similar manic and depressive episodes, which helped him realize he was not alone.

The artist said he is now following an effective regimen of medication, therapy, exercise and clean living, which has brought him renewed clarity. He added that he is focusing his energy on “positive, meaningful art,” including music, fashion and design.

In conclusion, West emphasized that he is not seeking excuses or leniency, but hopes over time to earn forgiveness and understanding as he continues treatment and personal change.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Victoria Beckham was awarded France’s National Order of Arts and Letters during a ceremony in Paris held amid Paris Fashion Week. The event was attended by her husband David Beckham and their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper, while her eldest son Brooklyn Beckham was absent amid an ongoing public family dispute.