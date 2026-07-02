Kane's late double sends England into World Cup last 16

The Round of 32 match took place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States.

DR Congo took an early lead in the seventh minute through midfielder Brian Cipenga. England equalized in the second half when striker Harry Kane headed home in the 75th minute. Kane struck again in the 86th minute, completing his brace and sealing a comeback victory for England.

England has advanced to the World Cup last 16 and will face Mexico. Meanwhile, DR Congo has been eliminated from the tournament.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that France advanced to the last 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden.