France routs Sweden to reach World Cup last 16 as Mbappe bags brace

Didier Deschamps' side broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime. After a 45th-minute corner, Kylian Mbappe reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and calmly slotted it home, giving France the lead.

The defending champions doubled their lead eight minutes after the restart. Michael Olise split the Swedish defense with a perfectly weighted through ball to Bradley Barcola, who raced clear and coolly beat the goalkeeper, making it 2-0.

France secured the win in the 74th minute with another move orchestrated by Olise. The winger slipped a precise pass through to Mbappe, who cut into the penalty area and curled a superb finish into the far corner, completing his brace.

The goal was Mbappe's sixth of the tournament, leaving the France captain among the leading scorers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It also marked his 18th goal in World Cup play.

France are through to the @FIFAWorldCup Round of 16 🇫🇷



Les Bleus are looking to reach the FIFA World Cup final for the third time in a row, a feat last achieved by Brazil who reached the final in 1994, 1998 and 2002. pic.twitter.com/nSukeDXJKy — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 30, 2026

France will face Paraguay in the Round of 16 at Philadelphia Stadium on July 4.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Norway had secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a 2-1 comeback win over Côte d'Ivoire.