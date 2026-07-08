Kanatbek Zhaisanbayev named deputy chairman of Qazaqstan Khalyq Kenesi

Born on February 8, 1980, Zhaisanbayev graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy in 2000 with a degree in law. In 2012, he earned a bachelor's degree in economics and business from the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University.

Zhaysanbayev began his career in 2000 as a lecturer at the Kyzylorda branch of the Kazakh State Law Academy.

In August 2001, he joined the Court Administration Committee under the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan as a chief specialist for Kyzylorda region. Later that year, he moved to the Kyzylorda regional administration, serving first as a chief specialist and subsequently, from 2003, as head of the department of state and legal work.

Between 2005 and 2007, Zhaisanbayev headed the legal support department at Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations. He later worked as a legal adviser for Kazakh Integrated Services LLP and the Astana representative office of CNRG Capital LLP from 2007 to 2008.

From 2008 to 2016, he served as deputy chief of staff and later chief of staff of the Kyzylorda regional administration.

Zhaisanbayev joined the Presidential Administration in October 2016, where he served as a state inspector and later as deputy head of the Department of State Control and the Organizational and Territorial Work.

In April 2021, he was appointed head of the Department of State Control and the Organizational and Territorial Work by presidential order.

On December 9, 2022, he was appointed Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan and Head of the Citizens' Appeals Oversight Department within the Presidential Administration. He continued to lead the department following a presidential order issued on September 1, 2023.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today signed a decree reappointing Aslambek Mergaliyev as Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.