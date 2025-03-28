Kaja Kallas: EU aims to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

“Kazakhstan is a very important partner to the EU. We can definitely deepen our relationship, especially in environmental issues, energy, and trade,” said Kallas.

She emphasized the EU’s interest in critical raw materials essential for green and digital transitions, and highlighted mutual opportunities in developing these sectors.

“We have the technology and know-how. Europe is ready to bring investment and create new opportunities—both for people and the planet.”

Kallas also pointed to the importance of energy diversification, noting past overreliance on resources of one country. “It’s important to have multiple partners to ensure balance and security in energy supply.”

Photo credit: Kazinform

In light of global instability, security has become a central point of EU’s foreign policy, including its relations with Central Asia.

“Living in this very difficult security environment, security is also something that we will definitely discuss,” she said.

The EU is also supporting broader cooperation across education, research, and infrastructure, including the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Erasmus+ exchanges. As for visa simplification process, Kallas mentioned that there are plans to discuss it.

“We’re preparing for the EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, where we’ve identified strong deliverables in trade, energy, and connectivity.”

Kallas welcomed growing regional cooperation in Central Asia and expressed optimism for stronger EU–Kazakhstan ties:

“Let’s find more points of cooperation and go deeper. We’re eager to hear Kazakhstan’s vision for the region’s future.”

