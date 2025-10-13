Kairat vs Pafos: official ticket sale date and time announced

After facing two European giants — Sporting of Portugal away and Real Madrid of Spain at home — Kairat is now gearing up for a home match against Pafos from Cyprus.

The Kairat vs Pafos match is scheduled for October 21 at the Central Stadium, with kickoff at 21:45.

Ticket sales open today, October 13, at 12:30.

Tickets will be available through the Freedom SuperApp and Kairat SuperApp, under the same purchase rules as for the Kairat vs Real Madrid match.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat has announced the return of goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov.