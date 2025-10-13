EN
    Kairat vs Pafos: official ticket sale date and time announced

    13:23, 13 October 2025

    Almaty football club Kairat continues its participation in the Champions League, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kairat vs Pafos: official ticket sale date and time announced
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

    After facing two European giants — Sporting of Portugal away and Real Madrid of Spain at home — Kairat is now gearing up for a home match against Pafos from Cyprus.

    The Kairat vs Pafos match is scheduled for October 21 at the Central Stadium, with kickoff at 21:45.
    Ticket sales open today, October 13, at 12:30.

    Tickets will be available through the Freedom SuperApp and Kairat SuperApp, under the same purchase rules as for the Kairat vs Real Madrid match.

    As reported earlier, FC Kairat has announced the return of goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
