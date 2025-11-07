Kairat vs Inter Milan breaks attendance record in UEFA Champions League round

According to Football Meets Data, it recorded the highest attendance of all matches in the round.

Next on the list were the matches between Olympique Marseille and Atalanta (64,319) and Liverpool and Real Madrid (59,916).

Rounding out the top five were Atletico Madrid–Union Saint-Gilloise (59,347) and Benfica–Bayer 04 Leverkusen (55,796).

In total, 18 matches were played in this round.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat has narrowly lost to Inter Milan in their Champions League clash.