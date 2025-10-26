Kairat vs Astana football match to be aired live

The highlight of the round and the entire season will be the showdown between Kairat and Astana, which will determine the league champion.

Other matches on October 26 include Aktobe vs Ordabasy, Zhetysu vs Kyzylzhar, Okzhetpes vs Turan, Yelimay vs Atyrau, Zhenis vs Kaisar, and Ulytau vs Tobol.

All matches will start at 3:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Qazsport and SPORT+ TV channels, as well as on the KFF League YouTube channel.

As reported earlier, FC Kairat and Cyprus’ Pafos FC have played out a 0-0 draw in a tense UEFA Champions League encounter at Almaty’s Central Stadium.