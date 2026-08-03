Kairat set for possible Champions League playoff against AEK

If Kairat progress past Levski, they will play the first leg of the playoff at home on August 18 or 19, before traveling to face AEK in the return match on August 25 or 26. The winner will secure a place in the Champions League phase, while the losing side will advance to the Europa League one.

Under UEFA regulations, Champions League playoff matches kick off in the evening, with games in Kazakhstan scheduled for 10:00 p.m. local time. Broadcast rights are held exclusively by UEFA.

Should Kairat bow out against Levski, they would switch to the Europa League playoffs and face either PAOK or Anderlecht. The first leg would be played at home on August 20, followed by the return away on August 27. The winner would earn a place in the Europa League phase, while the defeated side would continue in the Conference League.

Tobol, meanwhile, must first get past Serbia's Partizan to book a place in the Conference League playoffs, where they could be drawn against Twente, DAC 1904, Beitar Jerusalem, Austria Wien, Maccabi Tel Aviv, CSKA Sofia or Getafe.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty football club Kairat had earned 350,000 euros after advancing to the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round.